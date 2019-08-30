Riverhead adopts new policy after accumulating $22K in school lunch debt

Roughly one month ago, dozens of Pennsylvania families received a letter from their public school district which claimed that if their child did not pay back their lunch debt, the student could be removed from their home and placed in foster care.

Administrators in Wyoming Valley West School District sent the notice to parents whose children who owed at least $10 or more to the school district, National Public Radio reported. The notice stated the parent’s neglect for their child’s proper nutrition could result in legal action in Dependency Court, leading to a child being removed from home.

While the consequences for Riverhead students in lunch debt is far less extreme, board officials unanimously approved the district’s updated 8505 policy on school meal charges at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The program, established in 2013, allows students who do not have enough funds with them to “charge” the cost of regular reimbursable meals to be paid back at a later date. It is self-sustaining and does not receive funds for routine operations, the policy states. For that reason, it must generate funds through the sale of student and adult meals, a la carte sales and federal and state reimbursement.

Under the revised policy after a student charges a meal once, a robocall will be made to the home of the student telling the parent of the charge. The cafeteria cashier on duty will inform the student they need to bring money to school the next day to pay for the meal. The same will occur after a total of five charges.

Once a student reaches six meal charges, a live phone call will be made to the home of the student. After charge 20, parents will be asked to come to the school for a face-to-face meeting with the building administrator or school meal program manager.

At the discretion of the superintendent, students with outstanding charges at the end of the school year may not be permitted to participate in the graduation or moving-up ceremony, junior or senior prom and end-of-year dance, the policy states. Students may also be restricted from receiving a high school parking pass or purchasing a yearbook.

Deputy Superintendent Sam Schneider said Tuesday that as of July 1, 2019, enrolled students owed roughly $22,900 to the cafeteria program. Additional debt is owed by students who have withdrawn from the district or enrolled elsewhere, he said.

“As is current practice, the district will be as flexible as possible with parents regarding repayment of lunch debt,” he said. “It is requested parents and or guardians contact the district directly to work out a plan.”

In 2014, the Riverhead News Review reported that in its first year of implementation the program left the district nearly $17,000 in debt.

The policy states that uncollected charges may result in higher meal prices for all students. Elementary school students currently pay $2.50 for lunch, middle school students pay $2.75 for lunch and high school students pay $3.

The new policy is not applicable to students receiving free or reduced-price lunches. Those receiving reduced-price lunches will continue to pay 25 cents per meal.

Students in Aquebogue Elementary School, Phillips Avenue School, Pulaski Street School, Roanoke Avenue Elementary School and now the middle school do not pay for meals regardless of family income because the district participates in the Community Eligibility Provision.

Mr. Schneider said the district re-applies to the eligibility provision for Riverhead High School and Riley Avenue Elementary School but the application is rejected each year.

Students are eligible for free breakfast, lunch and milk if they meet certain criteria based on household size and income. A student from a four-person home earning $32,630 or less annually qualifies for free meals.

All children in households receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families can get free meals regardless of income.

Earlier this year, district officials raised the price of breakfast and lunches for staff and faculty. The cost of breakfast is $2.50 with tax; lunch is $4.50 with tax.

[email protected]

Comments

comments