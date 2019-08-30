Daily Update: Changes to school lunch policy, Cutchogue winery in contract

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, August 30:

NEWS

Riverhead adopts new policy after accumulating $22K in school lunch debt

Years after closing tasting room, Peconic Bay Winery in contract to be sold

Coffin races may not return to Riverhead’s annual Halloween Festival

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 64. Labor Day weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

