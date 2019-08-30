Sept. 25, 1928 — Aug. 18, 2019

David Howard Dingle died at home Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, following his decision to terminate dialysis after six years of treatment.

When he started on dialysis in 2013, David created a website, daviddinglemystory.com, to celebrate his life, his career, his family and his music. The website now includes a video in which David shares his acceptance of “the things we cannot change.”

Having retired to the North Fork in 2003 after a long and varied career in business and music, David started The David Dingle Trio and performed throughout the East End, where he made many new friends.

Committed to serving his communities, David was chaplain of Kane Masonic Lodge in NYC, deacon at Brick Presbyterian Church (NYC), Trustee of the Rotary Club of New York and an elder at First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

He is survived by his wife Susan G. Dingle; his five children Michael, Leslie, Jeffrey, Christopher and Mark; his stepson, Jake Koprowski; his former wives Elizabeth Sevringhaus Warner and Celia Drayson Ryan; 11 grandchildren; and seven step-grandchildren.

Cremation took place Thursday, Aug. 22, with a Committal Service conducted privately. A Memorial Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Southold Saturday, Sept. 14 at noon with reception to follow. Interment will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland in spring 2020.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of David H. Dingle to the Cutchogue Fire Department, 260 New Suffolk Road NY 11935; the Family Community Life Center, 1018 Northville Turnpike, Riverhead NY 11901; or woundedwarriorproject.org.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

Comments

comments