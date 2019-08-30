Cops: Overturned van on Main Road takes down utility pole

The driver of a commercial van lost control on Main Road and struck a utility pole in Jamesport Friday afternoon, causing the vehicle to overturn onto its side.

The accident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. and led to a brief road closure between Herricks Lane and Laurel Lane.

The driver of the van refused medical attention, according to Riverhead Town police.

The accident left at least one live wire on the ground, Jamesport Fire Chief Mario Carrera said.

“Most of them broke free from the main lines that are up there,” he said.

No charges were expected, police said.

