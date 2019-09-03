Riverhead Raceway: A career first for Lehmann

Third generation driver C.J. Lehmann of Shirley scored a hard-fought first career NASCAR Modified victory at Riverhead Raceway Saturday.

For the fifth time this year, John Baker of Brookhaven was second. Defending champion and current championship leader Kyle Soper of Manorville made a late race pass of Tom Rogers Jr. to capture third. Rogers and John Beatty Jr. of Merrick completed the top five.

Chris Turbush of Wading River drove to his fourth win of 2019 and the 16th of his career in a 50-lap Late Models race. Scott Kulesa of Georgetown, Mass., was second and Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead drove in third.

One week after heavily damaging his Crate Modified, Mike Albasini of Bayside rewarded himself and his team after a long week of work in the race shop with his first career victory in a 25-lap event. Former two-time champion Dave Brigati of Calverton was second, with championship leader Justin Brown of Manorville third.

For an astounding eighth time in 11 Figure Eight races this year, defending champion Tom Rogers Jr. once again prevailed in a 15-lapper. Rogers secured his 51st career win. Eric Zeh of Selden was second. Tom Ferrara of Patchogue made a nice recovery from an early pit stop to claim third.

Jack Handley Jr. of Medford won a non-stop, 20-lap Super Pro Truck feature for his third win of the season. Frank Dumicich Jr. of East Quogue was an impressive runner-up. Championship leader Mark Stewart of Riverhead came in third.

There was no hotter driver in the Northeast in Legend Race Car competition during the month of August than Kevin Nowak of Medford, who scored his fourth Riverhead Raceway win of 2019 in a 30-lap contest. Nowak’s 13th career win moves him into sole possession of fourth on the all-time win list. Ray Fitzgerald of Manorville motored in second. Eric Hersey of Commack took third.

For the sixth time in nine starts, Joe Warren Jr. of Ridge sat in victory lane at the conclusion of a Mini Stock 20-lap main event. The next two places went to Tom Puccia of Shirley and defending champion Paul Wojcik of Centereach.

