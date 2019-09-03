Sara E. Brown of Riverhead died Aug. 27. She was 71.

She was born Jan. 26, 1948, in North Carolina.

Ms. Brown worked as a nurse’s aide at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, formerly Riverhead Care Center.

Family said she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening and fishing.

Ms. Brown was predeceased by her son Shawn and her brother Charles Phelps. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Butts of Riverhead and her brothers Aaron and James Phelps of Virginia; children Natasha Hedgebeth of Rochester, N.Y., Troy Brown of Georgia, Teresa Brown of Palmyra, N.Y., Angela Alvarado, Cornelius Hedgebeth and Lucretia Hedgebeth, all of Riverhead; 18 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

