Edward A. Sadowski of Riverhead died Aug. 31 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 85.

He was born Oct. 27, 1933, to Estelle (Kulesa) and Bernard Sadowski in Southampton.

Mr. Sadowski married Helen Zilnicki Oct. 14, 1951, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

He worked as a police officer in the Riverhead Town Police Department for 27 years.

Mr. Sadowski was affiliated with the East End Surf Club, Long Island Antique Power Association, Riverhead Police Benevolent Association and St. Isidore R.C. Church. His family said his hobbies included fishing and collecting toys and antique tractors.

He is survived by his wife; children, Judy Rottkamp of Baiting Hollow, Edward Jr., of Shoreham, Laurie McBride of New Mexico, Thomas, of Florida, Theresa Walters of North Carolina and Timothy, of Riverhead; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will take place Friday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held the same day at 1 p.m. at St. Isidore Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Comments

comments