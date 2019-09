Major Stephen E. Charkow, retired, of Riverhead died Aug. 18 at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue of complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 69.

He was born Oct. 10, 1949, to Doris (Beckwith) and Nick Charkow in Greenport.

Mr. Charkow graduated from St. Lawrence University and was retired from the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his brother, Russell, of Aquebogue and his sister, Diane, of Southampton.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

