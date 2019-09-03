Longtime Mattituck resident Patricia E. Kren, formerly of Orient, died at home Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. She was 72 years old.

Patricia was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Queens, N.Y., to Marion E. (Englehart) and Albert P. Kren.

She attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and graduated from Our Lady of Mercy Academy High School. After high school she attained a bachelor’s degree from SUNY/Oneonta and a master’s degree from Stony Brook University.

She worked as a kindergarten teacher from 1968 to 2002 in the Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District. She was also a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church and New York State United Teachers.

Predeceased by her sister, Sheila Kren, in 1957, she is survived by her brother, Peter W. Kren, and his wife, Ellen, of Mattituck; a nephew, Peter R. Kren; as well as many cousins from Nassau County, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia.

The family received friends Friday, Aug. 30, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Saturday morning, Aug. 31, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.

