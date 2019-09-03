Albert M. Woolley of Riverhead, formerly of Victoria, Texas, died Aug. 31. He was 94.

He was married to his wife, Victoria, for over 72 years.

Mr. Woolley was retired from the U.S. Air Force and served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He also owned and operated an auto body repair shop located on Forge Road in Riverhead.

His family said he loved to dance and be around family, was an adoring and fun father and grandfather, and lived and loved life to its fullest.

Mr. Woolley is survived by his wife; his children and their spouses, Col. Albert M. Woolley Jr. and Susan Woolley, Lynn and William Dunbar, Mark A. Woolley and Nancy Taylor-Woolley, Dr. Matthew L. and Debra Woolley and Lisa and Timothy Hubbard; his grandchildren and their spouses, Albert M. III and Dawn Woolley, Michael and Michelle Woolley, Anne-Marie and Erik Eve, Jennifer and Scott Wells, Brian Dunbar, Michelle and Alex Krynski, Brandon Dunbar, Elizabeth Woolley, Donovan Woolley, Bryce Woolley, Spencer Woolley, Jean-Claude and Nicole Hubbard, Meaghan and Erik Howard, Kyle and Taylor Hubbard, Paige Hubbard and Timothy A. Hubbard; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sibling, Manuel Reyes of Houston, Texas.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place Thursday, Sept. 5, at 9:15 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments