Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 5, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated July 15-21, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Dillingham, R by Executor to Reither, Bruce, 268 Main Rd (600-85-2-6.1), (R), $634,000

• De Ovando, S to Cohen, Peter, 27 Bay Woods (600-113-4-19), (R), $1,155,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Dasaro, G to Nulty, Michael, 810 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-18), (R), $460,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Jankowski, W to Roach, Thomas, 2442 River Rd (600-137-2-19), (R), $282,500

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Schreiber, R by Executor to 6155 Oregon Road LLC, 6175 Oregon Rd (1000-95-1-4.3), (V), $1,210,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Lustig, Robert, 28 Millstone Ln, Home 14 (1000-102.1-1-14), (R), $695,000

• Neagle, A to Portillo, Anthony, 1405 Wunneweta Rd (1000-111-4-30.3), (R), $599,000

• Moore’s Lane LLC to Powers, Helen, 4955 Moores Ln (1000-116-2-3), (R), $350,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Anglin, P to Apidopoulos, George, 190 The Cross Way (1000-30-2-109), (V), $229,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• 27 Pierson Road Inc to Coyle, Brian, 27 Pierson Rd (900-147-2-26), (R), $490,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Geyer, E by Executor to Ferrara, Joseph, 185 Osprey Nest Rd & 7-001 (1000-35-6-35), (R), $730,000

• Quinn, T & G to Stern 1997 Trust, Alexandra, 63165 CR 48 (1000-40-1-14), (R), $2,475,000

• Beausoleil, J to Watson, James, 805 August Ln (1000-53-4-44.18), (R), $649,000

• Wanamaker, D to Angus Holdings II LLC, 305 Bridge St (1001-2-2-4), (R), $980,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Brush, M & Trust to Maimone, Thomas, 42 Holly Tree Ln (600-69-3-17), (R), $450,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Inman, S to Sizaret, Frederic, 3725 Wickham Ave (1000-107-9-7), (R), $620,000

• Bedoya, F by Referee to Bank of New York Mellon, 945 New Suffolk Ave (1000-114-11-23), (R), $658,000

• Barry, B to Steffen, Aric, 1910 Bay Ave (1000-144-3-40.4), (R), $955,000

ORIENT (11957)

• King, W & Turner, R to Bar-Tur, Amnon, 170 Bay Ln (1000-24-2-26.4), (R), $1,200,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Farkas, F to Precencoz LLC, 6 Bay Run (600-9-1-9.1), (R), $530,000

• Scott, E et al by Referee to Wilmington Savings Fund, Society, 30 Joyce Dr (600-83-2-10), (R), $300,484

• Jackman, P to Calle, Marco, 512 Elton St (600-106-2-13), (R), $325,000

• MBP Realty Corp to U & A Management Realty, 422-42 Lincoln St (600-128-1-11), (C), $900,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Baxter, S & S to Rossi, Stephen, 6 Quail Hedge Ln (700-7-4-77.3), (R), $1,240,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Conway, W & J to Montella, Michael, 4350 Youngs Ave (1000-55-2-9.3), (R), $810,000

• Meguin, R & K to Mannhaupt, Stephen, 605 Long Creek Dr (1000-55-3-25), (R), $599,000

• Small, B by Executor to Quiet Man Holdings LLC, 575 Critten Ln (1000-70-11-5), (R), $410,000

• Rerisi, G to Rogg, Richard, 285 Ripple Water Ln (1000-76-1-15.2), (R), $843,000

• Dawson, T & D by Referee to Wilmington Trust N. A., 1945 Nokomis Rd (1000-78-3-37), (R), $557,511

