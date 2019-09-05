Daily Update: Manslaughter trial begins, chief suspended from fire department

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Brought to you by:

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Sept. 5:

NEWS

Manslaughter trial begins in case against Greenport man accused of causing fatal overdose

One fire chief suspended, another resigns following PESH evaluation

Photos: Riley Avenue welcomes back students for first day of school

NORTHFORKER

First Look: Sannino Vineyard opens new Cutchogue tasting room

Northforker Weekend Podcast: North Fork Foodie Tour returns for 13th season

SPORTS

Football Preview: Kickoff time for Greenport is upon us

Football Preview: Arline, No. 1 SWR seek more titles

TODAY’S WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57. Rain is in the forecast for Friday. More on that tomorrow.

Comments

comments