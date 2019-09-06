Daily Update: Community raising funeral costs following tragedy, man dies falling from car

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Sept. 6:

NEWS

North Fork community bands together following tragedy

Loved ones seek answers after man dies falling from car on Fishers Island

Riverhead Town may add deadlines to site plan applications

DOT rejects Route 25 traffic light near All-Star

Riverhead Town Board looking to clarify language in code about roles of advisory boards

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Weekend Podcast: North Fork Foodie Tour returns for 13th season

Where to go apple picking on the North Fork

SPORTS

Field Hockey Preview: New JV team a plus for Porters

TODAY’S WEATHER

Rain is likely to fall in the afternoon and evening Friday with winds as high as 24 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees with a low tonight of 60.

Expect sunny skies this weekend with high temperatures in the low 70s.

