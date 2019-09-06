Amber Alert issued for child abduction after shooting in Flanders

A Riverhead woman shot her child’s father multiple times in Flanders Thursday night and then fled with their 3-year-old daughter, prompting a statewide AMBER Alert Friday morning, according to Southampton Town police.

Andrew Mitchell, 46, of Flanders was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital following the domestic dispute where he was shot. Police said Patchita Tennant, 42, who is known as Patricia, fled the area with their daughter after the shooting and they have not been located.

Mr. Mitchell was conscious and alert when officers arrived on scene at about 8:20 p.m. and relayed that his daughter was missing.

The AMBER alert notes the child was “taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

The 3-year-old child, Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell, has braided, black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants and black sneakers.

Patchita Tennant is black, with braided, black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

The vehicle police are searching for is a gray 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with NY license plate number HUS7151. The suspect was last seen traveling on Pleasure Drive.

Anyone with information should contact Southampton police at 866-697-2627 or dial 911.

Police urge anyone who may come in contact with Ms. Tennant to use extreme caution.

Photos provided by Southampton police.

