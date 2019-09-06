Cops: Teenager reported missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch

A 16-year-old boy was reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Dennis Perez-Aguilar, who is 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs about 130 pounds.

Police said no foul play is suspected.

He was reported missing Aug. 1. He left the ranch on his own accord.

Police believe Dennis may be in the Huntington/Huntington Station area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 312.

