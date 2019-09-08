Southampton Blotter: Drunken driver tests three times over the legal limit

A Brentwood man arrested for driving drunk in Flanders Saturday had a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit, according to state police.

Mauricio Blanco, 55, was stopped by state troopers on Flanders Road at approximately 3 a.m. and found to be driving with a blood alcohol content of .25%, officials said.

The legal limit is .08%.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and released on an appearance ticket to Southampton Town Court, a press release said.

• State police arrested a Southampton man for driving while intoxicated on County Road 51 in Northampton Friday.

Police said Marcos Estrada-Camey, 32, was stopped around 9:05 p.m. for a vehicle and traffic violation and upon further investigation, found to be intoxicated with a BAC of .08%.

Mr. Estrada-Camey was charged with driving while intoxicated, officials said.

• Southampton Town police arrested Jiawaan Watts, 24, of Hauppauge Tuesday around 3 a.m. after he was found driving on Flanders Road near Ludlam Avenue without a valid license.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, according to a police report.

• James Nowack, 40, of Calverton is facing trespassing and attempted burglary charges after he allegedly stole a miter saw from the backyard of a residence on Pine Street in Riverside Friday around 1 p.m.

Police also determined that Mr. Nowack was involved in a similar incident that occurred at an adjacent fencing business around the same time, in which a man entered the property, removed some items and attempted to hide them nearby.

• A 24-year-old Riverside woman was arrested by Southampton Town police early last Tuesday morning after she allegedly drove drunk with a child in the car.

According to a police report, a man called police to report that he saw Mirza Cojon driving on Flanders Road with no headlights around 1:34 a.m.

When the man attempted to make contact with Ms. Cojon to advise her about her headlights, she drove into the driveway and parked her car, prompting the man to call the police when he approached and saw a child and noticed the smell of alcohol coming from her vehicle, reports said.

She then allegedly failed to comply with police requests to shut off and exit the vehicle, officials said.

A responding officer noted that there were “multiple empty beer cans on the floor under the child’s booster seat,” according to a police report.

Officials did not say how old the child was.

Ms. Cojon is facing a felony driving while intoxicated charge under Leandra’s Law and has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest, police said.

• Southampton Town police arrested Jennifer Shim, 38, of Riverhead in Riverside last Tuesday after she repeatedly gave a false name to an officer attempting to arrest her for a bench warrant.

She was charged with false personation, a misdemeanor, and transported to headquarters for processing around 5 p.m., officials said.

• Wayne Conklin, 48, of Riverside was arrested last Monday in connection with a burglary of a Riverside restaurant.

Police say Mr. Conklin broke the side window of the Flanders Road restaurant and stole registers containing $300 cash.

He was located a short time later by a State Police K-9 unit on Vail Avenue, officials said.

He is facing felony third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief charges, according to police.

