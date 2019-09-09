Daily Update: Balloon ban approved, police investigate another shooting incident

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Sept. 9:

NEWS

As balloon ban passes, environmental group plans events to reduce plastic waste

Police investigating MVA involving shooting victim in Riverhead

Riverhead man charged with murder in hospital; arraignment adjourned twice

Aquebogue assistant principal leaves for top job in West Islip

Attorney says Flanders shooting followed years of domestic violence

American Beech plans to expand with new lobby, additional rooms

NORTHFORKER

Rica Bath and Body pop-up extends stay in Southold

Stoke your creativity with crafty classes on the North Fork

TODAY’S WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.

