Mary H. McCabe of Aquebogue died Sept. 6. She was 88.

She was born April 30, 1931 to Hazel Tuthill and Harold Hudson in Rochester, N.Y.

Ms. McCabe married Charles F. McCabe and became a homemaker.

She was predeceased by her husband; her son Kevin McCabe; and her brother, Jack Hudson. She is survived by her children Sean (Diane) McCabe , Karen (Dennis) Firsinda , Colleen (Kris) Olsen, Sally (Rick) Nemschick, Terry (Leslie) McCabe and Tim McCabe (Jennifer Borrelli).

Visitors will be received Sunday, Sept. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. @ St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, officiated by Fr. Larry Duncklee, followed by interment at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

