Riverhead Raceway: Bonsignore wins fourth straight WMT race

Justin Bonsignore of Holtsville on Saturday night became the first driver to win four straight NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races in the 64 WMT events contested at Riverhead Raceway. The victory in the Miller Lite 200 was his fifth of the season and the 25th of his WMT driving career as well his 15th Riverhead Raceway triumph.

Bonsignore’s eighth career WMT win at Riverhead moved him to just three behind all-time leader Mike Ewanitsko. Timmy Solomito of Islip was second and Craig Lutz of Miller Place crossed the line third. Kyle Soper of Manorville was the highest finishing Riverhead Raceway regular, driving in fourth starting 10th. Patrick Emerling of Orchard Park completed the top five.

Prior to the Miller Lite 200, Sean Glennon of Northport (Crate Modifieds), Tom Pickerell of Huntington (Blunderbusts), Kevin Nowak of Medford (Legend Race Cars) and Eric Zeh of Selden (Street Stocks) nabbed wins under near perfect weather conditions.

The 25-lap Crate Modified victory wasn’t decided on the track but rather in a postrace inspection when the original winner, Terry Stiles of Rocky Point, came up a few pounds light at the scales, stripping him of his second career win. Following Glennon in the amended finish was championship leader Justin Brown of Manorville, with third going to Dave Brigati of Calverton.

Pickerell not only set the fastest time in qualifying, but would led all the way in a non-stop, 30-lap Blunderbust win. It was the fourth win of the season and 26th of the veteran’s career. Max Handley of Medford was second and Cody Triola of Bay Shore third.

Nowak continued his late-summer surge, winning his fifth Legend Race Car event of 2019 and 14th of his career. Joseph Braun of Manorville made a late-race pass of George Tomko Jr. of Aquebogue to claim second place.

In a 20-lap Street Stock contest, Zeh posted his fifth victory of the year, giving him nine for his career. The next two finishers were Dave Antos of Lindenhurst and Chris Lescenski of Riverhead.

