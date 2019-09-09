Jan F. Niewadomski of Jamesport died Sept. 5. He was 68.

He was born June 27, 1951, to Dorothy (Seymour) and John Niewadomski in Lodi, N.J.

Mr. Niewadomski graduated from Riverhead High School in 1970.

He married Carol (Danowski) on Oct. 13, 1974 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Mr. Niewadomski was a retired dispatcher with Riverhead Fire District and was also affiliated with its fire police patrol company.

His family said he loved Barrett Jackson car shows and The History Channel.

Mr. Niewadomski is survived by his wife, who resides in Jamesport; his son, James, of Riverhead; his sister, Diane Stothers, of New York; and two grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery.

