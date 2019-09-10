Hilbert Camp of Riverhead died Sept. 6. He was 93.

He was born Jan. 19, 1926, to Amelia and Robert Camp in the Bronx.

Mr. Camp attended New York University and Hofstra University. He earned a masters degree in education and made a career as a teacher at West Islip School District and as a professional photographer.

On Nov. 20, 1954, he married his wife, Norma, in New York City.

He was a member of Great South Bay Cruising Club and a past president of South Ferry Hills Association.

Family said he enjoyed sailing, woodworking, photography and art.

Mr. Camp is survived by his wife, who resides in Riverhead; his sons, Jeffrey, of Aquebogue and William, of Miller Place; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitors were received Sept. 8 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral home assisted the family with a private cremation.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

