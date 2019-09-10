Jeffrey Michael Geary of Riverhead died July 26. He was 60.He was born Dec. 5, 1958, to June (Doller) and Harold Geary in Rockville Centre, N.Y.

Mr. Geary graduated from Copiague High School in 1977 and made a lifelong career as a carpenter and contractor.

According to family, he enjoyed music, playing guitar, reading, travel and helping others, especially those struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.

Mr. Geary is survived by his twin brother, Timothy, and siblings Brian, Kevin, Christopher, Karen Campbell and Patricia Sample; his girlfriend, Helen Mecagni; and 11 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Old Steeple Community Church, 656 Main Road, Aquebogue, NY 11931.

Memorial donations may be made to the Long Island Blues Society, P.O. Box 378, Centereach, NY 11720; or Phoenix House of Long Island & NY, 34-11 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, NY 11106.

Comments

comments