Riverhead pitches $100M bond project; will no longer pursue Mercy property

Riverhead School District officials announced Tuesday that they will not pursue purchasing the property that formerly housed Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan High School to accommodate expanding enrollment.

Instead, officials pitched a roughly $100 million bond project that will expand the district’s current assets and go before voters in January.

A 2019 facilities analysis presentation from BBS Architects outlined the next step the district will take to tackle the steadily increasing enrollment in the school district.

The presentation, originally planned for the Aug. 28 board meeting, stated that after research and numerous studies throughout the summer, the district was able to narrow down the bond project to two options: a $125 million option that included purchasing and using the Mercy property, and a less expensive option which would not. District officials and board members selected the less expensive bond referendum.

Board president Greg Meyer said the committee felt the best option was not to pursue Mercy.

If approved, the bond would alter the main campus and revamp the fairgrounds next to Pulaski Street School. The architect said the district aims to maintain the historic significance of that site, which used to be home to Suffolk County fairs.

The bond could potentially attach the district office and pupil personnel service office into a separate building near a new, roughly 14,000-square-foot field house. The field house would host a new track and gym and a path would connect the buildings to Pulaski.

Because Pulaski is already over 100 percent capacity and the middle school is at 70 percent capacity, the presentation discussed potentially reconfiguring the buildings to divide students between the two buildings. Alternatively, the architect discussed keeping Pulaski as a grades 5-6 building and adding roughly 10 classrooms to accommodate the increase in students.

At the high school level, the renovations could add classrooms and potentially expand P.E. locker rooms.

The bond estimate does not account for a new pre-kindergarten wing at Phillips Avenue, which was also discussed at the presentation.

To stay in line with state and legal standards, Mr. Meyer said the vote must go before taxpayers in January. If the referendum is approved, the board will pursue appropriate documents, applications, state approvals and award contracts to appropriate bidders. By September 2023, the district will begin occupancy, the presentation said.

The concept for the bond came after the district received results from an Eastern Suffolk BOCES study which showed projected enrollment would topple the district’s maximum capacity in 2023, according to previous reports. It prompted officials to gather and discuss the potential of purchasing the Mercy property.

The Thursday, Sept. 19 board of education meeting will strictly focus on discussing the bond referendum, Mr. Meyer said.

“We understand there’s probably going to be a whole bunch of questions,” he said. “This will require input from the community and … we are eager to hear the community’s input.”

The presentation showed enrollment has been on a steady increase: A demographic study showed that between 2008 to 2018, the number of students increased by 163 in grades K-4. In grades 5-6, it increased by 161 students, and in grades 7-8, it increased by 172 students.

The district saw a nearly 400 student increase in grades 9-12 between 2008 and 2018. At the high school, current enrollment has reached nearly 98.3 capacity. According to the architect, the bond project will reduce capacity in all buildings to roughly 85 percent.

Mr. Meyer encouraged Riverhead residents to review the presentation, which will be posted on the district website Wednesday morning.

The last bond project that came before Riverhead residents was in 2011, which voters approved a $78.3 million bond project. That was put forward by the Community Partnership for Revitalization Committee, which scaled down a $124 million plan that was denied by voters in February 2010.

The district had been in contact with the Diocese regarding the status of the Mercy property since May 2018, Mr. Meyer said after an executive session last month.

[email protected]

Comments

comments