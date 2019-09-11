Toni-Marie Schmitt of Riverhead died Sept. 4 at Long Island Community Hospital. She was 46.

She was born in West Islip Sept. 12, 1972, to Catherine Biscardi and William Curcio.

Ms. Schmitt attended college and was employed as an office manager at a veterinary clinic. She was engaged to Scott Canham.

Ms. Schmitt is survived by her parents; her son, Kerry Schmitt; her daughter, Josephine Canham; her brother, Justin Curcio; her grandmother Antoinette Biscardi; and aunts and uncles Marion (Steven) Boyce, Armando (Regina) Biscardi, Thomas (Gale) Curcio and Charles (Shanna) Curcio.

Visitors will be received Thursday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments