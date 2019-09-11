Reeves Park community honors 9/11 victims

The Reeves Park community, which lost two of its residents in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, held its annual memorial Wednesday night in Reeves Park.

Anne Marie Ielpi, whose brother Jonathan died in the attacks; and Bob Kelly, whose brother Tom, were both New York Fire Department members who died that day, where among those who spoke.

“18 years seems like a long time, but go the families, 18 years feels like yesterday,” Ms,. Ielpi said. “Our world forever changed that day. We were handed a new normal. A normal that makes our hearts ache.”

The Reeves Park memorial was gifted two sapling pear trees from the World Trade Center Survivor tree, which somehow survived the fires and the crash of the buildings, Bob Kelly said.

