Plans for new Riverhead Dodge dealership moves forward

Riverhead Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram received preliminary site approval for its new location on the north side of Route 58, just east of The Shops at Riverhead.

The plans call for demolition of an existing building, which has been used as an office for truck sales, and construction of a new 31,146-square-foot, two-story car dealership, plus other improvements intended to support the sale and service of new and used cars.

The property was formerly home to Out East Family Fun, which had a mini-golf course and baseball batting cages.

Riverhead Dodge has had a West Main Street location for many years. Owner Tony Strollo said he hasn’t decided if he will keep that location once the Route 58 dealership is completed.

The application will need final site plan approval from the Planning Board before the applicant can seek building permits.

