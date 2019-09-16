Riverhead Raceway: Riverhead’s Rogers double dips

While the hot August nights have evolved into cooler September evenings, Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead remains hot at Riverhead Raceway. He again scored double victories Saturday night, winning the Whelen First Responder Night 100 NASCAR Modified event and just moments later the 15-lap Figure Eight feature. The 100-lap win was Rogers fourth of the season and 56th of his career while the Figure Eight triumph was his ninth of 2019 and 52nd of his career.

Rogers is seven wins behind Charlie Jarzombek for the all-time lead in NASCAR Modified wins at the track.

Kyle Soper of Manorville was second in the Modified race, and with two races left enjoys a 69-point lead over Rogers in the championship race. John Fortin Sr. of Holtsville was third, John Baker of Brookhaven fourth and Chris Young of Calverton fifth.

Rogers made a pass at the halfway mark of the Figure Eight feature to win and pull within one win of the late Joe Biondolillo Jr. for second on the all-time win list. Ken Hyde Jr. of Yaphank was second and Eric Zeh of Selden third.

Chris Turbush of Wading River has found his Late Model stride, winning his second straight feature, fourth this season and 17th for his career. Shawn Patrick of Brightwaters took advantage of lapped traffic to claim second. Jeremy McDermott of Riverhead rallied for a third-place tally.

Jack Handley Jr. of Medford took a division-leading fourth Super Pro Truck victory of the season and seventh of his career. The 20-lap affair did not see a caution flag wave. Defending champion Mark Stewart of Riverhead was second and Frank Dumicich Jr. of East Quogue third.

Former Charger driver Jay Henschel of Levittown took a liking to the new Street Stock class. On Saturday his return to racing came full circle when he picked up his first win in the class in a 20-lap, nonstop race. Eric Zeh of Selden and defending champion David Antos of Lindenhurst were the next two finishers.

Tom Puccia of Shirley avenged a disqualification from the previous Mini Stock race the only way he knew how — by winning a nonstop, 25-lap main event. CJ Zurkowski of Riverhead grabbed second and Joe Warren Jr. of Ridge was third.

In a First Responders race, New York City police officer Fred Grover of Huntington scored a 30-lap win.

Grover is assigned to the training academy of the NYPD which is located in College Point, Queens.

