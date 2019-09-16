Margrit Carr McGuire died peacefully Sept. 15, 2019, at East End Hospice in Quogue, N.Y., after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 79.

Margrit was born in Jamaica, N.Y., Oct. 22, 1939, to her parents, William and Ursula Hillman.

She was a board-certified hearing specialist and owned McGuire’s Hearing Centers with her husband of 33 years, James McGuire, who passed in January of this year. Margrit was passionate about helping people with all degrees of hearing loss and instrumental in having laws passed protecting the consumer and the hearing impaired.

Her main passion in life, however, was her family, and she embraced every moment spent with them. She was a devoted and loving mother and was a true “soccer mom” long before that term had even been thought of. She never missed a game, school event or concert that her children participated in and was always their number one cheerleader. She loved holidays, and always made them special and magical for her family, providing lifelong cherished memories and traditions that will continue long after her death.

Margrit had an unwavering faith in God. Over the years, she had become very involved with the churches of her community (in Stuart, Fla., and Riverhead, N.Y.), and enjoyed reading the Bible and attending and participating in Bible study.

Margrit is survived by three children, Debra Carr Cook (Jeff) of Virginia, Dale Carr of New York and David Carr (Danielle) of New York. She leaves behind six grandchildren, Amber Mustafa, Brandon Scivolette, Chelsea Pichirilo, Arion Carr, Krysta Carr and Keri Carr; step-grandchildren Brenden and Chandler Gilewski; and two great-grandchildren, Evan and Corrine. She is also survived by her beloved siblings, sister Janice Gorey Jackson (Chris) and brother John Hillman (Maria).

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister Susan Howarth and daughter-in-law Roxanne Allford.

There will be a private family service to celebrate the life of Margrit McGuire at a later date. Interment will take place Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

Donations can be made to East End Hospice, eeh.org, or the Help America Hear Foundation, helpamericahear.org.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.

