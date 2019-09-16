Obituaries

Arnold Flippen

by |
09/16/2019 2:29 PM |
No Comments

Arnold Flippen, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Westhampton Beach, N.Y., passed away peacefully Sept. 11, 2019.

He was the loving father of Arnold Flippen Jr., Wesley Flippen and Donna Flippen; the beloved grandfather of Brenda Flippen; and a cherished brother to Isabelle Miles, Joseph Flippen Jr., Sallie Clarke and Ruth Flippen.

Visitation will take place Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Werner-Rothwell Funeral Home in Westhampton Beach. A funeral service will follow, with interment at Westhampton Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments