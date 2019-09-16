Arnold Flippen, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Westhampton Beach, N.Y., passed away peacefully Sept. 11, 2019.

He was the loving father of Arnold Flippen Jr., Wesley Flippen and Donna Flippen; the beloved grandfather of Brenda Flippen; and a cherished brother to Isabelle Miles, Joseph Flippen Jr., Sallie Clarke and Ruth Flippen.

Visitation will take place Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Werner-Rothwell Funeral Home in Westhampton Beach. A funeral service will follow, with interment at Westhampton Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

