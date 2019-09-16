Cathryn Tolan Higgins of Flushing, N.Y., died at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead Sept. 10. She was 97 years old.

She was born in New York City Oct. 2, 1921, to Patrick and Ellen Tunney Tolan and raised in College Point, N.Y.

In August of 1945 she married Arthur V. Higgins and together they made their home in College Point and for many years in Flushing.

Cathryn had been a teacher’s aide for the NYC Board of Education.

Her family meant everything to her, said family members. She was also fond of her Newfoundland dogs.

She was predeceased by her husband in 1984 and her son Kenneth in 2018. She is survived by her sons Brian Higgins of Flushing and Greenport, and James, of Floral Park; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Higgins of Connecticut.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. Andrew Avellino R.C. Church in Flushing. Interment will follow at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery in Flushing.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

