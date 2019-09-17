Donald E. Henn of Southold, formerly of Huntington, passed away Sept. 8, 2019.

Raised in Garden City, N.Y., he was a 1948 graduate of Garden City High where he was on the track team that set the New York State record in the 880 Relay — a record which still stands today. He attended Cornell University as a Grumman Aerospace scholar, graduating with a professional engineering degree in civil engineering in 1953. While at Cornell, he was a member of the track and lightweight football teams, as well as a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He created educational scholarships at Cornell to honor his alma mater, at Skidmore to honor his wife’s alma mater and Old First Presbyterian Church in Huntington.

After graduation, he served and was stationed in Japan as an officer of the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1955.

In 1961, Don started Bingham & Henn, Inc., a general contracting firm. Some of their notable commercial projects were at CW Post and Brookhaven Hospital.

In addition, he was a board member of Ridgewood Savings Bank for over 30 years; an elder, deacon and trustee of Old First Church in Huntington; a volunteer for Huntington Hospital’s Meals on Wheels and many other organizations. He was an avid bird watcher and traveled the world with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Abbie Lee (Bingham). He is survived by his three children, Lee Warden (Bill), Don Jr./Tad and Stacy Cannon (Joe); and five grandchildren, Kristen, Sarah and Gray Warden, Brooke Henn and Patrick Cannon; as well as many other friends and family, including those he held dear in Southold.

The immediate family will hold a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Huntington Hospital Foundation Office, 270 Park Ave., Huntington, NY 11743, in “memory of Donald E. Henn” or online at support.northwell.edu/huntington-hospital-donation.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments