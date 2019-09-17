Constance Rose Zahra of Laurel died Sept. 12, 2019, at the age of 84.

Connie was born Jan. 4, 1935, in Greenport to Henry and Rose (Doroski) Romanowski.

Raised on the North Fork, she graduated from Mattituck High School in 1952.

She attended Browne’s Business School and her first job was at Suffolk County Trust Company. For many years, she was a waitress at the former Apple Tree in Mattituck. She retired from North Fork Bank & Trust in 2001.

Connie loved flowers and enjoyed gardening.

Predeceased by her daughter Laura Piccirillo, she is survived by her daughter Valerie Koroleski (Kurt Harrison) of Aquebogue; son-in-law, Mark Piccirillo of Canton, Ga.; sister, Margie Blasko of The Villages, Fla.; and two grandsons, Christopher and Matthew Piccirillo.

The family received friends Sept. 16 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where prayer services also took place. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Sept. 17 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Robert Wolosik. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.

