Cops: Three women sought for making fraudulent purchases at Target, Best Buy

Three women allegedly used stolen credit cards to make $4,628 worth of purchases at the Riverhead Target and Best Buy in July, according to Riverhead Town police, who are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspects.

The credit cards were reportedly stolen from the Marshalls/Homegoods store on Route 58 in Riverhead a short time prior to the incident.

Police said the women used the stolen credit cards between 4 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17.

The women are the subjects of additional active investigations in the Riverhead and Suffolk County area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 633.

