Riverhead Town Board gets look at latest downtown apartment plan

The Town Board got a look last Thursday at the latest proposal to build a multi-story apartment complex in downtown Riverhead.

This time, the applicant was 331 East Main Street, LLC, a subsidiary of G2D Development in Huntington, which made a presentation at the board’s morning work session.

The applicant has proposed a four-story, 58.5-foot-tall apartment building with 36 market rate units.

The units would be a mix of one- and two-story units on the second, third and fourth floors.

The fourth floor also would have a 735-square-foot rooftop patio for use by building residents and the ground level floor would have 33 parking spaces for residents. Four other parking stalls would be locatedsouth of the building.

The application also calls for two display windows fronting Main Street that would feature displays for local nonprofit organizations such as art or cultural groups or nonprofits like the Long Island Farm Bureau.

Currently, there are two two-story buildings on the 0.36-acre property. The northernmost building most recently housed a Subway restaurant and the southern building has a hair salon and barber shop. Under the proposal, both would be demolished.

A special permit would be needed because the plans for the new building exceed the 80% maximum lot coverage permitted in the Downtown Center-1 zone. The parking lot stalls proposed are smaller than what’s required in the Town Code, and the town Planning Department is recommending that a variance from the town Zoning Board of Appeals be required.

However, Chris Kent, an attorney for G2D, says that because the project it is located within the public parking district, the applicant is not required to provide any parking, and these parking spaces would be only for the private use of the residents.

The application initially called for traffic to enter and exit the ground-level garage to or from the town parking lot east of the property.

It called for only exiting the lot onto East Main Street.

However, town officials raised concern with that plan, and the developer said he could change it.

“If you feel it is a significant safety concern, we can reroute the traffic to the back lot,” said Greg DeRosa, G2D’s president.

Unlike most of the apartments either built or under construction in downtown Riverhead, 331 East Main St. will not receive government subsidies to make the units more affordable, and it will provide its own parking.

That’s something town officials say they are looking for.

“I think the building is very attractive, and I’m very excited that it’s four stories, and that it proposed a parking space for every tenant and that it’s market rate,” said Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith. “That’s really something the town is seeking to achieve.”

Asked for a “ballpark” figure of what a market rate one-bedroom apartment would rent for, Mr. DeRosa said about $2,300 per month.

Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, who is an owner of Summerwind Square apartments on Peconic Avenue, which is considered “workforce” housing, rents one-bedroom units for $1,100 per month.

Mr. DeRosa said the market rate apartments he has built in Huntington drew a “broad mix of tenants.”

The rooftop patio would only be available to building residents, and it would not have live or amplified music, Mr. DeRosa said.

Mr. Kent asked if the board could schedule a public hearing on the special permit application as early as Oct. 15. He said that by holding the hearing early, it would minimize the impact the work would have on downtown Riverhead.

“We’ll take it under advisement,” Ms. Jens-Smith said, adding that they could not guarantee because the proposal will need to go before other agencies as well.

The application proposes to obtain a temporary easement over the town road adjacent to the site so it can be used as a staging area for the construction.

How many apartments can downtown Riverhead have?

Ms. Jens-Smith said in a phone interview that the pattern book the Town Board is undertaking will answer that question.

“The pattern book will create an overlay zoning recommendation for the Downtown Center-1 zone,” she said.

“The whole community will be involved and there will be extensive community outreach, from community members to members of different town committees to board members. It’s a gathering of all these groups,” she said, adding that the process is “exactly like” the process of updating the master plan.

In August, the Town Board voted 3-2 — with Council members Tim Hubbard and Jodi Giglio opposed — to spend $174,530 to have Urban Design Associates of Pittsburgh to prepare a pattern book for downtown Riverhead.

The pattern book attempts to “give certainty to understand the consequences of what zoning actions will look like,” officials say.

Ms. Jens-Smith said that work on the pattern book should start soon.

