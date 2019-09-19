Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 19, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated July 29-Aug. 4, 2019.

Brought to you by:

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Saville, J & E to Vultaggio, Carl, 55 Crystal Dr (600-67-2-16.7), (R), $470,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Weilhoefer, E & S to Hoverkamp, Douglas, 1805 Bluffs Dr S (600-11.2-1-131), (R), $320,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Roeper, D to Choe, Elizabeth, 1400 Beebe Dr (1000-103-3-3), (R), $769,000

• Hulbert, R to McCormick, John, 170 Cedars Rd (1000-109-5-28), (R), $635,000

• Zunno, G to Love, Thomas, 300 Holden Ave (1000-110-2-9), (R), $620,000

• Landers Family Trust to Cahan, Rochester, 5705 Stillwater Ave (1000-137-4-4), (R), $975,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Thomas, N & Smith, E to Lotardo, Edward, 309 South St (1001-4-8-41), (R), $575,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Murphy, K to Theobalt, Fred, 47 Dune Dr (600-2.1-2-47), (R), $710,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Sieczka, J & M Trusts to Felakos Jr, James, 6285 New Suffolk Ave (1000-115-6-30), (R), $625,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Reeves Jr, R & M to Lewis, Evan, 795 Oyster Ponds Ln (1000-25-1-2), (R), $745,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Kurs, M Trust to Giammarino, Rosana, 360 Miami Ave (1000-67-6-16), (R), $427,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Lanser, B & K to McCormick Jr, Joseph, 100 Pier Ave (600-8-6-3), (R), $625,000

• Sabil, J by Referee to Federal National Mortgage, Association, 212 Park Rd (600-14-2-18), (R), $350,515

• Little, B to Allen, Karen, 302 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-18), (R), $320,000

• Linroc LLC to Goldstein, Alan, 425 Stonecrop Rd (600-45-6-50), (R), $625,000

• Bell, H & A to Tocay Peinado, Lesvia & Juan, 15 Arrowhead Ave (600-84-1-2.10), (R), $420,000

• Isler, F to 48 Kroemer LLC, 48 Kroemer (600-119-2-2), (V), $1,500

• Pollina, A & R to Nieroda, Steven, 216 Fishel Ave (600-127-4-25), (R), $415,000

• Herrera & Duque by Referee to US Bank National Association, 204 Maple Ave (600-129-2-26), (R), $753,140

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Barr, N Trust to Tangerine Susan LLC, 175 Ram Island Dr (700-10-1-22), (R), $4,250,000

• Teodoru & Teodoru Zosim to Traskos, Jacob, 9 Marc St (700-15-4-19), (R), $785,000

• Davis, P to Sobejana, Jeffrey, 17 Worthy Way (700-17-2-33), (R), $755,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Patchell, S & G to Brown, Marian, 935 Park Way (1000-70-11-13), (R), $595,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Riteway Home Construct to Cappiello, Andrew, 120 Old Orchard Rd (600-26-1-23), (R), $375,000

• Sak, E Trust to Friedman, Adam, 28 Acorn Ct (600-75.1-1-28), (R), $414,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Comments

comments