Glen Robertson of Riverhead died at home Sept. 14. He was 44.
Visitors will be received Saturday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation was private.
Constance Rose Zahra of Laurel died Sept. 12, 2019, at the age of 84.
Donald E. Henn of Southold, formerly of Huntington, passed away Sept. 8, 2019.
Cathryn Tolan Higgins of Flushing, N.Y., died at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead Sept. 10. She was 97 years…
