Jane V. Waski-O’Leary of East Quogue died Sept. 18. She was 91.

She was born Dec. 21, 1937, to Sophie (Setek) and Louis Waski.

Ms. Waski-O’Leary graduated from Riverhead High School in 1956.

She made a career as a graphic design artist with Poland & Waski in Great Neck, N.Y.

Her family said she enjoyed art and design, sketching and painting.

She is survived by her sister, Irene Grodski of Florida, and her brother, Louis Waski Jr. of Riverhead.

Visitors will be received Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9:30 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead followed by a service at 11 a.m. St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will take place at St. Isidore Cemetery.

