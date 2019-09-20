Rosemarie Jessen Earl of Southold, formerly of Yaphank, died Sept. 15 at Eastern Long Island Hospital. She was 82.

She was born in Richmond Hill Nov. 5, 1936, to Henry and Edith (Haderle) Jessen.

Family and her grandchildren were her number one priority, family members said.

Surviving are her children Susan Connolly (Donald) of Southold and Gary Earl (Eileen) of Coram and three grandchildren Brian, Kimberly and Eric Connolly.

Friends were welcomed Sept. 19 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold where religious services were conducted by Reverend Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Interment took place Sept. 20 at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

