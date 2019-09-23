Daily Update: Riverhead may get its Town Square, Brinkmanns push back on eminent domain

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Sept. 23:

NEWS

‘Town square’ in Riverhead could be in line for state grant money

Brinkmanns vow to keep their parcel in Mattituck

Riverhead Stop & Shop planning sound barrier following noise complaints

Fishermen brace for cuts to striped bass fishing

Second lawsuit against Charles Regan raises allegation of 14-year-old victim

SPORTS

Football: Romer will hand off 3-0 team to Smith

Football: Brentwood cramps Riverhead’s style

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high of 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely tonight with a low around 64.

