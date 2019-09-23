Former Riverhead resident Jane V. Waski-O’Leary of East Quogue died Sept. 18. She was 91.

She was born in Riverhead Dec. 21, 1937, to Sophie (Setek) and Louis Waski.

Ms. Waski-O’Leary graduated from Riverhead High School in 1956 and made a career as a graphic design artist with Poland & Waski in Great Neck, N.Y.

She married Timothy O’Leary in 2004.

Her family said she enjoyed art and design, sketching and painting.

Ms. Waski-O’Leary is survived by her husband; her sister, Irene Grodski of Florida; and her brother, Louis Waski Jr. of Riverhead.

Visitors were received Sept. 21 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service followed at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment took place at the church cemetery.

