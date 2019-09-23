Dorothy Elizabeth Jackson Braunskill, at 92 years old, passed away Sept. 7, 2019, at Christiana Care in Newark, Del.

She was born Feb. 25, 1927, in Riverhead, N.Y., to William and Margaret (James) Jackson. She was the oldest child of four and the last of her siblings to pass away.

She was truly loved as the family matriarch.

Dorothy was affectionately known as Dottie B. She lived a fruitful life. Dorothy received her early education through the Riverhead School District. She was a 1947 graduate of Riverhead High School. She married Clarence Braunskill in 1947 and from that union they had five sons.

After 25 years service, she retired from Suffolk County Department of Health as a home health aide. She was very proud of the fact that she was part of the team that initially brought the WIC Program to Long Island. She was a board member of EOC. She had a lifetime membership with the NAACP.

She served her church. She enjoyed serving the Lord, singing and helping others. Dottie B. was a member of Friendship Baptist Church until she relocated to Dover, Del., where she became a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her oldest son, Arnold (Theo), of Dover, Del., son Bruce, of Riverhead, son Wayne, of Riverhead and son Richard, of Hawaii. Dorothy was proud of her 20 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

She leaves to mourn a host of friends whom she loved like family.

