Sean O’Hara expected to be named high school principal following Regan’s resignation

Acting principal Sean O’Hara could be named high school principal by the Riverhead school board later this evening, according to the board’s published agenda.

Mr. O’Hara, who has been the acting principal since May, could replace former principal Charles Regan.

Mr. Regan was administratively reassigned with pay to his home that month after he allegedly exchanged explicit messages and photos with former 18-year-old student Anastasia Stapon.

In early June, the school board filed disciplinary charges against Mr. Regan in accordance with Section 3020a of state education law. Last month, the school board approved Mr. Regan’s resignation and the district’s disciplinary charges were withdrawn.

Mr. O’Hara was named assistant principal of Riverhead High School in June 2013. He currently works alongside assistant principals Kellyann Parlato and Nicole Taylor.

In 2009, Mr. O’Hara was appointed as the district’s director of fine arts and music. He previously worked as a vocal music teacher and Blue Masques director at the high school.

The Riverhead school board is expected to vote on the resolution tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at Riverhead High School.

