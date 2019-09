Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 26, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 5-11, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Angell, W & V to Squires, Christopher, 22 Ida Ln (600-46-1-33.6), (R), $400,000

• Prendergast, M to Arias, Abner, 19 Cove St (600-85-2-93), (V), $138,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Kammel, F by Executor to Governale, Robert, 2542 River Rd (600-137-1-24), (R), $250,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Sullivan, A by Executors to Klodnicki, Eric, 1760 Crown Land Ln (1000-102-7-8), (R), $687,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• US Bank Trust N.A. to Diaz, Kathleen, 62 Brookhaven Ave (900-145-1-38), (R), $262,000

• Goodale II, H to Castro, Marcela, 170 Oak Ave (900-145-2-9), (R), $330,000

• Fisher, R & Christensen to Preiato, Daniel & Carolyn, 111 Sylvan Ave (900-148-1-18), (R), $332,500

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Barnes, A Trust to Tio, Ruy, 256 Pier Ave (600-8-4-1), (R), $973,000

• Cereola, K & Barnett, M to Kuhlmann, Erica, 25 Circle Dr (600-68-4-23), (R), $405,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Peterson, D by Referee to US Bank National Association, 745 Mill Rd (1000-106-9-12), (R), $484,073

• Bank of NY Mellon to 945 New Suffolk LLC, 945 New Suffolk Ave (1000-114-11-23), (R), $488,775

PECONIC (11958)

• Switzer, H Trust to Danek, Kelley, 3135 Mill Ln (1000-67-4-21.1), (V), $421,100

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Aspen Creek Estates to Mayer, Andrew, 50 A J Court (600-65-1-4.6), (R), $546,176

• Almer, I Trust to Tloczkowski, John, 147 Scenic Lake Dr (600-82.2-1-147), (R), $430,000

• Kershaw, J & M to Meyder, Linda, 17 Haverton Ct, #4003 (600-82.5-3-35), (C), $470,000

• Riverhead Property to RFD 1126 Realty LLC, 1126 Ostrander Ave (600-104-2-5), (C), $586,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• HC NOFO LLC to Boisse, Mathieu, 32 Vista Ct (600-94-1-3.2), (R), $595,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Keely, M & H to Guido, Thomas, 580 Goose Creek Ln (1000-79-1-3), (R), $855,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Vultaggio, C & S to Powers, Stephen, 2984 N Wading River Rd (600-27-3-66.1), (R), $292,000

• Rawn, P to Considine Jr, Keith, 29 Sylvan Dr (600-33-3-14), (R), $415,000

• Weinbrecht, R to O’Brien, Edward, 12 14th St (600-33-3-32), (R), $215,000

• Brabant Jr, R & A to Halpin, Patr, 55 16th St (600-52-2-13), (R), $285,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

