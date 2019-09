Helen Berlin of Riverhead died Sept. 19. She was 96.

She was born June 6, 1923, to Clara (Goodman) and Abraham Liblit in Jamaica, N.Y.

Ms. Berlin graduated from high school and was married to Samuel Berlin.

Her family said she enjoyed jewelry design, embroidery and gardening.

Ms. Berlin is survived by her husband; and her children, Amy, Jeff and Ross Berlin and Renee Sera.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family with a private cremation.

