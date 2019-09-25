Southampton Police: Watch out for graphic phone and text scam

Southampton Town Police are warning community members of a series of telephone and text scams in the area that contain graphic photos.

According to a Southampton Town press release, callers are contacting potential victims, demanding money and sharing graphic photos depicting an execution-style murder as a threat to comply. The callers, who police described as Hispanic, have implied a threat of harm victims if they do not cooperate, the press release said.

Southampton Town Police are asking community members to avoid sending money to the subject if they receive similar calls or texts and to contact a local police agency.

