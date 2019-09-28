Editorial: Nominate your Person of the Year

There are few bigger thrills for us as a media organization than our annual People of the Year awards. The winners’ stories of community service, dedication and perseverance are always inspirational.

Choosing the recipients is a painstaking process. It takes several months to compile all the information on the winners and produce the mini-documentaries that we present at the formal awards ceremony in March. But it’s worth it every time when we see their genuine thanks and joy.

People of the Year is a tradition that dates back nearly three decades — one that has grown in the last five years. After the winners are announced, in the first issue of the new year, our reporters and editors get to work producing the videos, which you’ll see online after the ceremony.

As we approach October, it’s time to start thinking about finding deserving candidates for this year’s awards. And once again, we’re asking the community for help in identifying nominees.

With their nominations, our readers have always played perhaps the most important role in the selection process. We’d also love to hear from past recipients about who they think deserves the honor.

In January, we’ll name an educator, businessperson, community leader, public servant, sports figure and overall person of the year. In addition, for the sixth year, we’ll honor someone working in the local food, wine, hospitality, entertainment or agricultural industry with our northforker of the year designation.

Last year’s winners represented a wide range of community members, including a teacher of nearly 50 years, a business owner with a passion for both customer and community service and a woman who turned personal loss into a project highlighting good around the country.

We realize there are a great many people doing big things in their community who don’t seek the spotlight. As a result, the work they do goes largely unheralded. These are the folks we’re talking about. Do you know such a person? Tell us about them.

Nominations can be submitted to content director Grant Parpan by email at [email protected] or mailed to P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck, NY 11952. We will accept nominations through Monday, Nov. 4.

Tell us why the person or group you are nominating deserves recognition — and please be sure to include your phone number so we can follow up.

