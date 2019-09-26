Daily Update: Timothy Hill ranch hit was abuse lawsuit, police warn of scam

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Sept. 26:

NEWS

Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch hit with sex abuse lawsuit

Police respond to call of disturbed man with gun in Riverhead

Woman seeks reimbursement for missing sign that highway department removed on Sigsbee Road

Southampton Police: Watch out for graphic phone and text scam

New North Ferry boat arrives from Maine

SPORTS

Field Hockey: Time flies by for Goodale

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening across the North Fork the week of Sept. 26

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies followed by increasing clouds today with a high of 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56. Evening showers are possible.

