Riverhead Blotter: Officers rescue deer stuck in hammock

Crystal Kayte, 44, of Shirley was arrested Saturday evening in Riverhead for driving while ability impaired by drugs, police report said.

Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries around 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a blue Dodge Caravan inoperable in the center lane and a black Nissan Altima in the center median stuck on metal cables, reports said.

Police interviewed the driver of the Caravan, who told police she was driving westbound in the center lane when she was struck in the rear driver’s side of her vehicle.

Upon interview, Ms. Kayte said she had no recollection of colliding with another car. Reports said Ms. Kayte was consuming a carbonated beverage, seemed disoriented and had slurred speech and red, watery eyes and dilated pupils. During the investigation, police also found two glass pipes, rolled cigarettes containing marijuana and a metal container.

Police conducted a DWI investigation and administered sobriety tests to Mr. Kayte.

She was arrested and charged with DWAI and violations for possession of marijuana and driving without registration. Ms. Kayte was transported to Riverhead police headquarters and held for morning arraignment. The items in her vehicle were placed into police property as evidence, reports said.

• Joshua Dupree, 42, of Riverhead was arrested on East Main Street last Thursday afternoon for criminal possession of a controlled substance and a prior arrest warrant, police reports said.

While on patrol, police observed Mr. Dupree discard a brown paper bag outside Luisa’s Magic Scissors, a barber shop at 735 East Main St. in Riverhead. Further investigation revealed Mr. Dupree had a warrant out for his arrest with Riverhead police. Mr. Dupree was searched following his arrest and police found him in possession of crack cocaine, reports said.

Mr. Dupree was arrested and charged with criminal possession, a misdemeanor, and a town code violation for littering.

• Marcus Belcher, 27, of Riverhead was arrested for assault Friday evening on Roanoke Avenue, reports said.

Police responded to a reported assault on Roanoke Avenue around 6 p.m. An individual reported that an unknown male subject struck another individual with a bat.

When police arrived at the scene, they observed an unknown male bleeding from his left elbow. Upon further investigation, police found Mr. Belcher responsible for the incident.

He was arrested at approximately 6:22 p.m., charged with assault, a felony, transported to the Riverhead police headquarters for processing and held for morning arraignment.

• James Nowak, 40, of Calverton was arrested last Thursday evening at Riverside Laundry in Riverhead for criminal contempt, police reports said.

Police arrived at the laundromat at 57 West Main St. following a 911 call. Mr. Nowak was allegedly outside the laundromat speaking with a woman who had an order of protection against him. Before police arrived, the pair had engaged in a verbal argument, reports said.

Mr. Nowak was arrested for violation of a court order and charged with criminal contempt, a misdemeanor. A domestic incident report was completed, reports said. No further action was taken.

• Police investigated a report of petit larceny at the Riverhead Walmart last Wednesday morning, reports said.

A Walmart employee contacted police after an unknown individual allegedly tried to steal assorted merchandise valued at $297. After exiting the building, the suspect allegedly abandoned a shopping cart full of merchandise in the parking lot and fled the area.

Police arrived at the scene around 9 a.m. The employee said the suspect was last seen walking east away from the store.

The suspect has not been found and the case was closed pending further investigation, reports said.

• Police rescued a deer Friday morning after an individual reported an animal was stuck in a hammock on Beach Road near Reeves Creek in Riverhead.

Police arrived at the scene around 8:25 a.m. and found a deer with its horns entangled in the ropes of a hammock. The deer was kicking and flailing around, reports said. The officer on duty requested police send Riverhead Animal Control to the scene to safely remove the animal.

An animal control officer responded to the scene and tranquilized the deer. Both animal control and police safely untangled the deer without incident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

