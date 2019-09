Lillian Botts, 86, passed away peacefully Sept. 24, 2019.

She was the beloved mother of Kerry, Chad and Melody; the loving grandmother of Nicholas, Kerry Jr. and Jodi; and the treasured great-grandmother of Kailyn and Jared.

Visitors will be received Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Werner-Rothwell Funeral Home, 60 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978. A prayer service will be held during the visiting hours from 7 to 9 p.m.

Comments

comments