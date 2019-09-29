Southampton Blotter: Man arrested on drug and weapons charges following raid

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated in Bridgehampton early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Montauk Highway around 2:42 a.m. and stopped Victor Jimenez Araya, 33, for driving illegally in the center lane.

Further investigation revealed Mr. Araya was under the influence of alcohol, according to a police report.

He was charged with DWI and multiple vehicle violations, officials said.

• A Riverside man was arrested on several drug and weapons charges following a raid at his home Friday morning, according to Southampton police. Officers and detectives from the Southampton Town Police Department, along with a New York State Police K-9 unit executed a search warrant at the Vail Avenue residence early Friday and arrested Moses Bullock, 46.

Police noted that an “extensive investigation” revealed Mr. Bullock was selling crack cocaine from his residence.

Authorities recovered unspecified quantities of crack cocaine and marijuana as well as a drug scale, brass knuckles and over $6,700 in cash, according to a press release.

Mr. Bullock was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court Friday afternoon and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, according to police.

Officials noted that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Southampton police detectives at 631-702-2230 or the crime hotline at 631-728-3454.

• A Riverhead teen was arrested on assault charges following an altercation in Flanders early last Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, a 45-year-old Flanders man reported that he heard men yelling near his East Street home and when he asked them to keep it down, Jose Monts, 19, threw a glass beer bottle at his face, causing swelling and a cut inside his mouth. The caller refused medical attention.

The men fled, but were located shortly before 3 a.m. on Old Quogue Road, police said.

Mr. Monts was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

A second man involved in the incident, a 23-year-old from Flanders, was charged with a harassment violation for allegedly pushing the victim and threatening to harm his children, reports said.

Both men were released on appearance tickets, police said.

• Police arrested Russell Jones, 63, of Riverhead for driving without a valid license in Riverside last Thursday around 5 a.m.

A responding officer saw Mr. Jones operating his vehicle without headlights and three blown tires, causing the vehicle to ride on the rims, according to a police report.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, along with several violations and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

